I received the following in an email recently and, I'm afraid, I have to concur:
"JUST SO WE'RE CLEAR . . .
I never cared that you were Gay or Transexual until you started shoving it down my throat.
I never cared what colour you were until you started blaming me for your personal problems.
I never cared about your political affiliation until you started condemning me for mine.
I never really cared where you were born until you wanted to erase my history and blame my ancestors for your life failures.
I never even cared if your beliefs were different from mine until you said my beliefs were wrong.
Now I care . . . my patience and tolerance are gone! And I'm not alone in feeling like this.
Just know that there are hundreds and millions of us who feel the same way."
And that's been very true right from my childhood. We new that girls were different from boys because girls had long hair and wore dresses, boys had short hair and wore shorts. We never knew that they were sexually different - or even cared - until some of the older boys told us of the difference.
We never knew that the moari boys and girls were any different from us white boys and girls. They were just our brown mates. We never questioned why their skin was brown. We just accepted that they were our friends. They spoke just the same as us and liked and disliked the same things as us. It was not until we grew up and were told that the maoris were different. Up until then we just accepted them as one of us. It was the adults who told us about apartheid.
