Thread: Covid jab

Covid jab

    kenj
    Covid jab

    Got our second jab yesterday. Warned by nurse of possible side effects. None at all for us, but I she told us that some folks are having a bit of tiredness and pain!

    All ready to go now! Haven't seen our daughter in Oz for 3.5 yrs now. We were supposed to go in March last year but Covid buggered that. Will look at booking for later in the year.

    A bit concerned about the way they were handling things. They had had a large group of RSE workers in and we're behind in their schedule. About a dozen of us oldies were told to wait outside under the umbrellas at the clubs smokers tables. The rain was coming in sideways and geez it was cold. In the end, I protested and led the rabble inside telling them that they would have all of us in hospital with pneumonia rather than Covid if we stayed out there any longer.

    Ken
    wainuitech
    Re: Covid jab

    Just remember that even though a person may have had the Jab, it doesn't fully stop you from getting covid. You can still get it but its not as dangerous and less likely to spread to others.

    Bit like the Flu jab, you can still get a cold /flu like symptoms but not as bad.

    The covid jab doesn't make a person immune to covid.

    If you look it up there's plenty of reports.
    piroska
    Re: Covid jab

    The flu vaccine actually just protects you against certain strains - and not others.
