Thread: Covid jab

Got our second jab yesterday. Warned by nurse of possible side effects. None at all for us, but I she told us that some folks are having a bit of tiredness and pain!
All ready to go now! Haven't seen our daughter in Oz for 3.5 yrs now. We were supposed to go in March last year but Covid buggered that. Will look at booking for later in the year.
A bit concerned about the way they were handling things. They had had a large group of RSE workers in and we're behind in their schedule. About a dozen of us oldies were told to wait outside under the umbrellas at the clubs smokers tables. The rain was coming in sideways and geez it was cold. In the end, I protested and led the rabble inside telling them that they would have all of us in hospital with pneumonia rather than Covid if we stayed out there any longer.
Ken
Bookmarks