  Today, 02:59 PM #1
    Tony
    Default Power supply question

    If I have a naked PSU on the bench top and connect it to power, when I turn it on, should I see the fan move?
  Today, 03:26 PM #2
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Power supply question

    You need to have a 12volt car bulb as load on the 12volt line between red and black negative wires and activate the power on pin 14, by putting the green wire to black negative wires.

    If the PSU is good you'll see the fan spinning.

    Do not be tempted to open the cage unless you know what you are doing, power capacitors will store the charge for ages if their discharge resistors are open-circuit, and they often are, offering the possibility of a nasty shock and dropping heavy things on feet etc.
  Today, 03:44 PM #3
    Tony
    Default Re: Power supply question

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty View Post
    You need to have a 12volt car bulb as load on the 12volt line between red and black negative wires and activate the power on pin 14, by putting the green wire to black negative wires.

    If the PSU is good you'll see the fan spinning.

    Do not be tempted to open the cage unless you know what you are doing, power capacitors will store the charge for ages if their discharge resistors are open-circuit, and they often are, offering the possibility of a nasty shock and dropping heavy things on feet etc.
    Thanks for that. I've just about reached the limit of my electrical knowledge here, so this follow-up question may be silly:
    If I put that PSU into a PC case and connect the 4-pin ATX 12V plug and the multi-pin EATXPWR plugs on the mobo, and power on, what should I see then?

    Context: I blew up a PC the other day. See this thread's latest posts 2980-2982. I'm trying to establish what is actually defunct. I have a spare power supply that I believe is good, but when I connect it and try to power on I get the green LED on the mobo, but nothing else happens.
  Today, 04:18 PM #4
    chiefnz
    Default Re: Power supply question

    Check that the motherboard is not making contact with any bare metal inside the case... there could be a short somewhere. Also double check all your PSU connections...start with just the motherboard/CPU and a GPU if the CPU doesn't have integrated graphics.

