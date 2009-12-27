My Grandchildren have HP11 G7 Chromebooks, and I have an HP 14" Stream with Windows 10.
Both the Chromebooks stopped working, shortly after the keyboard printed garbage. I removed the keyboard on one & cleaned the connector ribbons, reassembled. Now it would't boot, dead. Charged the battery, still dead. Got frustrated, & smacked it on the bottom. It has worked ever since. I smacked the second one, did not remove keyboard, & that has worked for 3 months, so far. Recently I bought the HP Stream on Trade Me, cheap, with the same symptoms. Smacked its bottom and it works!
What is going on?
Bookmarks