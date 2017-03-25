Picked this baby up at Cash Converters online shop for $30.
Toshiba Satellite A10, Celeron 2.4GHz, 256MB of RAM, 40GB HDD, ATI Mobility GPU, XP RTM Pro. It's in pristine condition, is going to make for a great old gaming machine. I love playing a bunch of 98/95/3.11 classics.
Unfortunately everywhere here is out of stock of Blank CD's and DVD's. So I can't burn 98 SE and install it. Also doesn't support booting from USB lol.
Trying a wild workaround where you install XP, make a partition that has the 98 install floppy boot files and CD Setup files, and then reboot and run the install from there. Hope it works.
HDD is so loud coz it's so old, all going well in 98 I'll probably get a 128GB SSD for it too since they're so cheap.
I can't believe what a steal this was, even the battery is in good condition and holds a charge.
