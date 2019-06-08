Results 1 to 5 of 5
  Today, 10:33 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Default SNOW, TRAFFIC JAMS AND ELECTRIC CARS:

    Has anyone thought or even talked about this potential problem?

    If all cars were electric and were caught up in a three hour traffic jam... dead batteries! Then what?

    Not to mention, that there is virtually no heating in an electric vehicle.

    And if you get stuck on the road all night, no battery, no heating, no windscreen wipers, no radio, no GPS (all these drain the battery) !!!

    You can try calling 111 to bring women and children to safety!

    But they cannot come to help you since all roads are blocked, and the green weenies will probably require all police cars to be electric also (if we still have police departments then) !!

    And when the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead and they cannot move.

    How do you charge the thousands of cars in the traffic jam? (That is a promising business I think Id like to look into.)

    Same problem during summer holiday departures with miles of traffic jams.

    There is virtually NO air conditioning in an electric vehicle. It would drain your battery quickly.

    This will make cars run out of "fuel" and create never ending traffic jams, not to mention high tempers.

    No PC reporter talks about that of course!

    You cant even call in horses to rescue you.

    The Animal Rights Lobby are against using horses and cows. Besides they defecate and produce methane!

    I thought, then, that I will stay with a petrol car - but the only problem with that is that all around me there are electric cars with dead batteries so it seems that I am not going anywhere!
  Today, 11:25 AM #2
    Paul.Cov
    Default Re: SNOW, TRAFFIC JAMS AND ELECTRIC CARS:

    The reality is quite the opposite of what you've pictured.

    My 'experience' comes from absorbing everything Tesla related (I don't yet have one), so might not be true for all EVs.

    Teslas can run the air conditioning at any time. They don't have to be in motion. There is a 'camp mode' and a 'dog mode' that can keep the cabin temps comfortable with or without occupants in the car. A night in camp mode may use maybe 5-10% of the battery.

    This is quite superior to a combustion vehicle which requires the engine to be running, and dumping waste energy the whole time.

    True, cold conditions will lower the battery capacity readings, and the corresponding range, but you could bury the car in a snowbank and still potentially stay warm inside with the heatpump running (assuming the exterior radiator doesn't freeze up entirely, altho tesla does monitor and defrost it as needed).
    Compare that with dying from carbon monoxide trying to stay warm in a carbon breathing vehicle.

    Some EV's use heat generated from the motors or the inverters to heat the cabin, and these are inefficient.
    Teslas use a multi purpose heatpump which, via the Octo-Valve can be used to heat and/or cool multiple areas... cabin, motors, inverters, battery, radiator.
    Remember, heatpumps are very efficient. Just because the air con compressor in a combustion vehicle robs a fair bit of power from the vehicle doesn't necessarily translate to the same being true in an EV.
  Today, 11:33 AM #3
    Lurking
    Default Re: SNOW, TRAFFIC JAMS AND ELECTRIC CARS:

    Well put Roscoe.

    Many years back China enforced a one child family policy. We know that there a great number of aborted female fetuses', as males carried on the family name, can't put my finger on that source of info.

    Now China moved to two children per couple and recently upping to 3 per couple.

    If NZ wants to reduce cow numbers, then they could easily reduce the number of off-spring per family as well.

    Anyone would think humans don't defecate all over the place and the good Chinese of old used to use this excrement in their gardening.

    lurking.
  Today, 11:39 AM #4
    Paul.Cov
    Default Re: SNOW, TRAFFIC JAMS AND ELECTRIC CARS:

    Note what I said only applies to an EV with a serious range (300+km).

    The stupid toy EVs with a 50km range are exactly the problem you described - no spare capacity for a change of circumstances, and the need to do a turtle paced recharge every 50km - hopeless for inter-city travel or peak time (public holiday) travel.

    When it comes to EV's, if you want to do serious travel, it's go big battery, or just stay home.
  Today, 11:47 AM #5
    piroska
    Default Re: SNOW, TRAFFIC JAMS AND ELECTRIC CARS:

    There is a whole heap of problems.

    Cost of cars.
    Cost of batteries.

    Generating enough electricity.
    Distance they can travel.

    Lithum....a whole set of issues right there.

    The fact it won't stop climate change either.

    It's just another Seen To Be Doing Something.

    Humans are not good at sorting the real issues, they fiddle with the symptoms, and usually only when either forced or see a way to make money from it.
