Has anyone thought or even talked about this potential problem?
If all cars were electric and were caught up in a three hour traffic jam... dead batteries! Then what?
Not to mention, that there is virtually no heating in an electric vehicle.
And if you get stuck on the road all night, no battery, no heating, no windscreen wipers, no radio, no GPS (all these drain the battery) !!!
You can try calling 111 to bring women and children to safety!
But they cannot come to help you since all roads are blocked, and the green weenies will probably require all police cars to be electric also (if we still have police departments then) !!
And when the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead and they cannot move.
How do you charge the thousands of cars in the traffic jam? (That is a promising business I think Id like to look into.)
Same problem during summer holiday departures with miles of traffic jams.
There is virtually NO air conditioning in an electric vehicle. It would drain your battery quickly.
This will make cars run out of "fuel" and create never ending traffic jams, not to mention high tempers.
No PC reporter talks about that of course!
You cant even call in horses to rescue you.
The Animal Rights Lobby are against using horses and cows. Besides they defecate and produce methane!
I thought, then, that I will stay with a petrol car - but the only problem with that is that all around me there are electric cars with dead batteries so it seems that I am not going anywhere!
