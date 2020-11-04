Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    Smart Radio in Our Motorhome

    We have a rather clever radio in our German built motorhome. We listen to two stations that are nation wide but, of course, they are on different frequencies up and down the country. Previously, on our car radio - not a smart radio - we had to retune to another frequency as we moved around the country. I had a list of the frequencies and as it faded on one frequency I would tune it for the area we were in. That worked alright but was a bit of a mission - but if I wanted to listen to the radio that's what I had to do.

    Now, with the smart radio, all we need do is tune to one of the station's frequencies and the radio will display the name of the station, and once it is in the radio it looks for another station with that name when the first frequency fades and then simply retunes and we don't even notice the change - it's seamless.

    Is this something that is common? I had never heard of it until we bought our motorhome about 10 years ago and wondered if it was something that other people had in their cars.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    allblack
    Re: Smart Radio in Our Motorhome

    Never heard of it. Bloody good idea though.

    I've been watching a ton of RV'ing videos on YT. Cruising around North America in an RV is a bucket-list thing.
