Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Liker

  1. Today, 12:48 PM #1
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,429

    Default Liker

    What is this "smarter social network" all about?

    Is it legit?

    Is it a con?

    Is it a pro or anti Trump network?

    "If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."

    Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:53 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,241

    Default Re: Liker

    Its legit.

    Its similar to Facebook. Trump hackers hacked the site and caused all sort of havoc, so Liker closed it down while it was being redesigned, tested and going through various stages of relaunching.

    At the moment its still not back up and running (was meant to be last month).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:17 PM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,202

    Default Re: Liker

    "We are the kinder, smarter social network."
    um OK. Sounds like a site for Virtue Signalling liberals


    Privacy
    https://www.liker.com/privacy#What-I...-Do-We-Collect
    "what do we collect"
    " ...data about the operating systems and other software installed on your device, including product keys "
    " Browse history. Data about the webpages you visit."

    so just like every other data collecting app .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources