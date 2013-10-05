Hi All,
This might sound like a very simple task but for the life on me I couldnt figure it out even after googling.
Ive been put in charge of Sharepoint Online for our company and am trying to learn as I go.
I somehow managed to enable a menu on the left hand side of the site, that has SharePoint Startpage, Mysites, Mynews and myfiles, and this has been enabled for everyone.
We havent launched SharePoint but the buttons are going to confuse the heck out of our non savvy users.
Does anyone kindly know how to turn this menu off? See image here
This maybe the wrong place to post, so sorry if so!
