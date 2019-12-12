One of the 2 memory sticks in my gaming system is showing up as faulty in windows memory check.
I am currently running without it while I organize a replacement.
I have contacted the supplier and they have asked for both to be sent back for replacement.
They came as a dual channel set, so I can understand that.
This would leave me suffering withdrawal symptoms until the replacements arrived.
I inquired as to how long this would take, but they only tell me they have the memory in stock.
I have offered to buy a new set & then return the others for replacement or credit.
Havent had a reply on that yet.
What is the usual procedure for replacement parts ?
Does the supplier send a new set on receiving the old ones, or do they get sent away somewhere first ?
Thanks
