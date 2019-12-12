Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 11:21 AM
    Default Memory Replacement

    One of the 2 memory sticks in my gaming system is showing up as faulty in windows memory check.
    I am currently running without it while I organize a replacement.
    I have contacted the supplier and they have asked for both to be sent back for replacement.
    They came as a dual channel set, so I can understand that.
    This would leave me suffering withdrawal symptoms until the replacements arrived.
    I inquired as to how long this would take, but they only tell me they have the memory in stock.
    I have offered to buy a new set & then return the others for replacement or credit.
    Havent had a reply on that yet.
    What is the usual procedure for replacement parts ?
    Does the supplier send a new set on receiving the old ones, or do they get sent away somewhere first ?

    Thanks
  Today, 11:54 AM
    Default Re: Memory Replacement

    Quote Originally Posted by Driftwood View Post
    I have offered to buy a new set & then return the others for replacement or credit.
    Havent had a reply on that yet.
    What is the usual procedure for replacement parts ?
    You send them back, they send new ones.

    But wait and see what they say...although if they really are faulty, then you can't use the PC anyway....
    Never mind some check....
    Ex-pctek
  Today, 12:20 PM
    Default Re: Memory Replacement

    worst case
    you send them back to retailer
    retailer tests them . If retailer cant EASILY reproduce the fault , they send them back to you
    If retailer see's they are faulty , retailer sends them to importer/distributor (my be send back to Asia)
    Retailer waits till they get confirmation of replacement/credit before they pass that on to you.


    Best case
    You send them back
    retailer/distributer doesnt even test them, they just give you a new pair straight away .

    Distributors/wholesalers will give forward replacements , if you have a trade a/c . That wont help you, retailers may not be keen to do that ?
  Today, 12:47 PM
    Default Re: Memory Replacement

    Maybe the supplier saw this post, or maybe checked how much I had bought from them in the past.
    Just got an email from them.
    They will send me a new set & then I return the old ones.
