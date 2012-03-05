Hi all,
I have a music PC running Server 2019 and I'd like to just press the power button to shut it down, not have to go to start menu.
Is this possible? There will only be one program running at this time.
Thanks
Several ways: some the same as already posted.
Set the Power Button in the power options to shut down.
Some Keyboards have a Power Button - just need to set that to shut down not sleep.
Create a Shortcut on the desktop in the location box type in shutdown /s /t 0 (that's a zero at the end, and you can give it a Icon in it if you want) Double click it - shuts down
Same as above but map the shortcut to a key combo on the keyboard then all you do is hit that combo and it shuts down.
Another already inbuilt way -- Press Win + X Then Press U twice Will shutdown.
Thanks guys
I don't use a keyboard... I just control the PC from my listening spot with the mouse. When I'm finished listening I'd love to just hit the power button on my way out.
"Set the Power Button in the power options to shut down." Some more guidance on this option please.
Thanks
