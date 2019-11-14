I take my daily vitamin C the natural way, not by a tablet. I have an orange after tea while watching TV.
Besides, experts suggest that food offers three primary benefits over supplements: Greater nutrition from the complexity of foods, essential fibre to manage constipation and help prevent certain diseases, and protective substances like phytochemicals that occur naturally and can help prevent cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other problems.
And, on top of it all, a juicy orange tastes a whole lot better than a tablet!
Bookmarks