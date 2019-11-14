I take my daily vitamin C the natural way, not by a tablet. I have an orange after tea while watching TV.

Besides, experts suggest that food offers three primary benefits over supplements: Greater nutrition from the complexity of foods, essential fibre to manage constipation and help prevent certain diseases, and protective substances like phytochemicals that occur naturally and can help prevent cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other problems.

And, on top of it all, a juicy orange tastes a whole lot better than a tablet!