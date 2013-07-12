Thread: O/S Upgrade

Just upgraded. Took a while - nearly an hour....but very pleasant, browsed the net, checked emails and played a desktop game while it was happening.
Not an update, and actual full version upgrade.
Just upgraded. Took a while - nearly an hour....but very pleasant, browsed the net, checked emails and played a desktop game while it was happening.
Not an update, and actual full version upgrade.
Ex-pctek
7 to 10?
"...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
of these atoms is talking moonshine..."
- Ernest Rutherford (1871-1937)
--------------------------
"After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch."
Bookmarks