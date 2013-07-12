Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: O/S Upgrade

  1. Today, 03:33 PM #1
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,215

    Default O/S Upgrade

    Just upgraded. Took a while - nearly an hour....but very pleasant, browsed the net, checked emails and played a desktop game while it was happening.

    Not an update, and actual full version upgrade.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:45 PM #2
    feersumendjinn
    feersumendjinn is offline
    Crossmember feersumendjinn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Levin
    Posts
    2,623

    Default Re: O/S Upgrade

    7 to 10?
    "...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
    of these atoms is talking moonshine..."
    - Ernest Rutherford (1871-1937)

    --------------------------
    "After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Windows 7 upgrade usable after windows 8 upgrade?
    By skeptile2 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-07-2013, 05:01 PM
  2. CPU Upgrade
    By Chris Randal in forum PressF1
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 12-06-2010, 09:30 PM
  3. Upgrade Help
    By euon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-04-2010, 06:41 AM
  4. Upgrade Help <$500
    By goosebumps50 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-10-2006, 12:28 AM
  5. to upgrade or not to upgrade; that is the question
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 06:19 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources