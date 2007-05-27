Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Guide to multihoming home network

    So my house has two internet connections available to it. One was our main one (fast) and the other was a backup (very slow) when the main one went down (which was fairly often). The backup one has recently been upgraded so it's also a reasonable speed, so now I've been looking into whether it's practical and cost effective to set up a multihoming network (one network, two internet connections).

    So I'm wondering if anyone has any links to good easy to understand guides to setting up a network in this way. I have heard that it's not really a great solution for a home, better to just allocate different devices to different routers/internet connections... This is what we're kinda currently doing but it makes some internet network functionality not work because, well, the devices are on completely different networks.

    Any tips?

    Cheers,
    Mike.
    Default Re: Guide to multihoming home network

    afaik you can't twin the two networks without an isp being cable of doing that.
    back in dailup days a certain isp unofficially had that feature where you could run two dailup connections together.

    the other way is auto switching which some modems etc have. i have an asus one that you can run two internet connections and it will auto swap when one goes down.
