    B.M.
    Phones for the deaf

    An elderly Mate (81) has trouble hearing the phone ringing when he has his Hearing Aids out.

    He also has trouble hearing the speech, but tells me he can hear speech better with his Hearing Aids out.

    Any Suggestions as to what may help?
    wainuitech
    Re: Phones for the deaf

    Phones can be set to vibrate ( assuming its a mobile) -- if he has it on his person, he should feel it ring, mine often starts vibrating a second or two before it actually rings.

    How old (good) are the hearing aids ? A person I know in the bowling club has almost invisible aids, they are blu-tooth connected, often think he's gone loopy talking to himself, but he's actually on a call, even though the phone was never heard ( apart from by him) and in his pocket the whole time.

    Just did a quick google search -- This place may be of some help for options https://www.deafquip.co.nz
