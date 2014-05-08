It seems as though anything that is a little bit unusual is called a "game changer" these days. It's the in way to describe something that is new and uncommon. It's starting to become a cliché. You would think that they would notice that it's becoming overused and think of something else to say.
So every so often someone comes up with another saying and before too long it becomes a well worn cliché. Is it because all these people want to keep up with the latest? Whatever the reason it seems as though it is a "game changer."
