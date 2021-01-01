Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: WTF??

    Zippity
    Just received a "reminder" from Vodafone to make payment before the due date to avoid the late payment fee of $18.40 and any interruptions of services.

    The amount due is $40.35

    How can they justify such an exorbitant charge?

    Is it even legal?

    wainuitech
    That's a std Over due fee amount. My mobile accounts which on average is $60 (in round figures) and the monthly Vodafone account, TV, Internet, Landlines, and about a hundred other add ons has the same amount ($18.40) if payment is late.

    So doesn't matter if the invoice is Low or high = same amount if not paid on time.

    Edited: that's why they are setup for auto weekly payments - never late then.
    allblack
    How can they justify such an exorbitant charge?
    Duopoly.

    Like supermarkets.
