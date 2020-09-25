I am frustrated at non determination of root cause.
Monday 3pm I was listening to music on PC -fine. 7pm I sat down to watch a DVD -no sound yet volume level showed 70%
Then the dreaded red cross appeared by speaker icon on task bar-No audio device detected
I tried all the standard fixes Windows Audio End Point , System Restore etc no change.
I even redownloaded from Lenovo site the Synaptics Audio Driver version even though that had previously been installed and Driver is up to date shown.
The only one I did not know how to do was Code 45 -the Driver is there but not connected to Pc or similar error message.
I did not know how to do the reconnect:" process.
I emailed Lenovo Support tis morning - -phone now ,got a message to say calling shortly.
No call back. I had a seminar in town at 5:30pm. So turned off PC - left., Got back about 8pm had a quick light meal.
Then turned PC back on -lo and behold audio is back again - so I have just watched a DVD.
Any comments from wiser heads in the forum?
Bookmarks