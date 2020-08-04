Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: WiFi Speeds

  Today, 08:52 AM #1
    CliveM
    Old guy
    Default WiFi Speeds

    I recall a while back stating that there was no difference between the speed I received from either wired or wireless devices. At the time I had a 100Mbps down 20Mbps up Fiber connection. That statement was true at the time. One week ago I upgraded my connection to Max speed and there is now a very significant difference with wired devices getting close to 1GB down and around 500Mbps up while my wireless devices are getting less than half that speed at best. The limiting factor is not only my current Access Point but also it appears that individual devices also have there own speed limitations. Never the less I am very happy with what I have now and everything works very well indeed. I do feel a bit embarrassed about making my earlier claim which was quite obviously incorrect.
  Today, 09:46 AM #2
    psycik
    Senior Member
    Default Re: WiFi Speeds

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM
    Generally it's almost impossible for wireless to match wired. The fact at 100mbps you were able is great. But as fibre pushes our internet speeds up to 1gbps, wireless doesn't keep up. That said how often does our wireless device need gigabit through put from a site. You're more than likely to be limited to a PCs wireless card or other device...and need some dedicated APs to deliver that speed.

    I have Ubiquti APs here, on the lower end of enterprise grade, and can get about 400-500mbps depending on whre I'm sitting and what device I'm using....but I'm runing 5 APs at my house, and in this room, it's right above me, and has a 1gbps cable back to a 1gbps switch.
  Today, 10:39 AM #3
    CliveM
    Old guy
    Default Re: WiFi Speeds

    Quote Originally Posted by psycik
    All Ubiquiti setup here as well. Works very well.
