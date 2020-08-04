Thread: WiFi Speeds

I recall a while back stating that there was no difference between the speed I received from either wired or wireless devices. At the time I had a 100Mbps down 20Mbps up Fiber connection. That statement was true at the time. One week ago I upgraded my connection to Max speed and there is now a very significant difference with wired devices getting close to 1GB down and around 500Mbps up while my wireless devices are getting less than half that speed at best. The limiting factor is not only my current Access Point but also it appears that individual devices also have there own speed limitations. Never the less I am very happy with what I have now and everything works very well indeed. I do feel a bit embarrassed about making my earlier claim which was quite obviously incorrect.
