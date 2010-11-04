Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 11:08 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,202

    Default Firefox 89 and omnibox

    Firefox ver 89.0 has introduced the 'omnibox' don't quite like it. It combines the good old Google search box with the URL address bar.

    Is there a way to disable it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 01:04 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,193

    Default Re: Firefox 89 and omnibox

    Try:

    about:config

    browser.proton.enabled

    Double-click it and it will instantly apply.

    And discussion here:
    https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/com...le_it/h0alnp2/
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 04:43 PM #3
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,202

    Default Re: Firefox 89 and omnibox

    browser.proton.enabled -- doesn't help.

    Couldn't find anything relevant/ helpful in the link.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 05:57 PM #4
    pcuser42
    pcuser42 is offline
    Short Member pcuser42's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Pukekohe Shuttle
    Posts
    10,103

    Default Re: Firefox 89 and omnibox

    RIght click tab bar -> Customise -> drag search back to wherever you want it.
    "He who resorts to personal insults hath lost the argument."

    Twitter
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 08:11 PM #5
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,202

    Default Re: Firefox 89 and omnibox

    Can't follow: How to drag it to the Google search box?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: search.PNG  Views: 4  Size: 21.1 KB  ID: 10938
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Firefox download freezes firefox
    By mikebartnz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-11-2010, 07:55 PM
  2. Problems upgrading from Firefox 2.x to Firefox 3.x
    By dyewitness in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 16-10-2008, 01:25 PM
  3. Firefox homepage reset - to firefox google japan
    By Morgenmuffel in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-10-2008, 03:04 PM
  4. 4 Firefox processes in task manager with no Firefox open?
    By braindead in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-08-2006, 02:48 PM
  5. For everyone that uses Firefox
    By Codex in forum PressF1
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 04-01-2005, 04:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources