Firefox ver 89.0 has introduced the 'omnibox' don't quite like it. It combines the good old Google search box with the URL address bar.
Is there a way to disable it?
Try:
about:config
browser.proton.enabled
Double-click it and it will instantly apply.
And discussion here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/com...le_it/h0alnp2/
Ex-pctek
browser.proton.enabled -- doesn't help.
Couldn't find anything relevant/ helpful in the link.
RIght click tab bar -> Customise -> drag search back to wherever you want it.
"He who resorts to personal insults hath lost the argument."
