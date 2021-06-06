Results 1 to 9 of 9
    Neil F
    Default Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    Many issues of the AA Mag have an advert from Health Pride (I think used to be named MagnaMail).

    The Heading is Grandma's 1001 Uses for Baking Soda and Vinegar.

    Then follows a number of examples of what can be helped/fixed instead of the multiplicity of all the Chemical products one can buy.

    Has any forum member bought such book or experimented with such combinations.?

    I am a bit tempted to buy but am a bit dubious about many of the claims.

    A bit like Infomercials "order within 10 days and you'll also receive a free report on The magical effects of honey and cinnamon"

    Comments please
    thanks
    Neil
    B.M.
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    Yes there are quite a few cleaning mixtures you can make yourself that work better than commercial products.

    White Vinegar and Salt comes to mind, but the one I use mostly is:

    500ml Water
    50ml Hydrogen Peroxide (3%) (dont use the 60% version as its very corrosive, but 3% is fine.)
    30 grams Citric Acid

    Even cleans and shines copper.
    WalOne
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    It's quite a good and sound cleaning method. I use it all the time 50/50 white vinegar and water, beats most of the glass cleaners, and at a fraction of the cost. (Just water and vinegar for glass cleaning)

    DYC itself used to publish a little booklet which they sent out with a small spray bottle in which to make a mixture, which is how I got onto it. Bicarb of soda also has multiple uses as a deodoriser in the fridge, microwave, whiteware, and laundry. Try it, just google it and there's many pages devoted to its use/s, which is probably where the author of the book you talk about harvested their ideas.

    piroska
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    Quote Originally Posted by Neil F View Post
    The Heading is Grandma's 1001 Uses for Baking Soda and Vinegar.
    l

    Haha...go ahead. It's quite impressive for about a second or 2. Then the fizzing stops (it may spill over) and they have neutralised each other.

    So mixing them and using as a cleaning product is pretty pointless at that stage

    It's amazing how many people think that's what you should do.


    Vinegar is OK for some things.
    If you don't mind the stench, and it's not amazing, just OK.

    Baking soda,not really, I've tried it. Jif is far better.

    Husband used to be a fan of this sort of thing until sick of his comments I told him he could clean the oven next time.
    he did. The next time after that he used the oven cleaner.
    B.M.
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Husband used to be a fan of this sort of thing until sick of his comments I told him he could clean the oven next time.
    he did. The next time after that he used the oven cleaner.
    THIS stuff is very good for ovens.
    lakewoodlady
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    THIS stuff is very good for ovens.
    Unfortunately it's in Wisconsin, USA.

    LL
    piroska
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    All oven cleaner has caustic soda anyway...well the decent ones. Just watch your hands...
    gary67
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    We use and have done for a very long time white vinegar and baking soda instead of any cleaning products except for if the oven needs a really deep clean (we don't let it get that dirty normally) and our house is always very clean.
    baabits
    Default Re: Baking Soda and Vinegar Advert in AA Magazine

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    Yes there are quite a few cleaning mixtures you can make yourself that work better than commercial products.

    White Vinegar and Salt comes to mind, but the one I use mostly is:

    500ml Water
    50ml Hydrogen Peroxide (3%) (don’t use the 60% version as it’s very corrosive, but 3% is fine.)
    30 grams Citric Acid

    Even cleans and shines copper.
    Wow, I tried this today, worked great!

    Thanks BM!
