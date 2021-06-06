Many issues of the AA Mag have an advert from Health Pride (I think used to be named MagnaMail).
The Heading is Grandma's 1001 Uses for Baking Soda and Vinegar.
Then follows a number of examples of what can be helped/fixed instead of the multiplicity of all the Chemical products one can buy.
Has any forum member bought such book or experimented with such combinations.?
I am a bit tempted to buy but am a bit dubious about many of the claims.
A bit like Infomercials "order within 10 days and you'll also receive a free report on The magical effects of honey and cinnamon"
Comments please
thanks
Neil
