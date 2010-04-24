We watch the 5.30 news on Prime and usually turn on just a few minutes before it begins but we put the sound on mute so we don't have to listen to the inane goings on of the programme beforehand - Everybody Loves Raymond - everyone it seems but the occupants of this household.
But when we see the credits come up we unmute. The theme tune is the only part of the show that is worth paying any attention to. It's rather good, actually and it's the best part of what is otherwise a pretty dismal show. But then Yankee TV is not really all that good. I don't know why the NZ TV stations buy the stuff.
Bookmarks