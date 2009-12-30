Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Things to Wonder About

    1. Ashburton needs a new bridge so the government announces they will build a cycle/walking bridge over the Auckland harbor for $M500 or so to be built in the next 5 years.

    2. The dreaded Virus obviously has been ordered to stay away from politicians and Maoris judging by all the hongis shown on TV at Queenstown and Tauranga over the past week.

    3. We donated $M3.5 aid to Ethiopia which will be used to enrich their leaders or pay for more weapons but we can only find half a million to help clean up after the flood in Canterbury.
    Re: Things to Wonder About

    What about all the forestation that's been exported and treelined cover belts around farms been done away with.

    Best thing to happen in NZ was the 1930's slump and the resulting forests that were planted, massive result, most are now gone or sold to you know who.

    Did the Maori MP get his billion trees planted, I wonder!.

    China now up to three kids allowed, wow!. Wonder how we are going to feed them all?, let alone the raw materials needed in the future to cater for this population explosion to come.

    Not a word from Greta about curtailing population growth, just a ***** about us oldies fixing the problem.
