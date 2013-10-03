America leads the world in so many aspects and yet, in the 21st century, when the majority of the world is using the Metric System, they are still using the Imperial System.
America exports many foodstuffs and I would think that they would have to put two measurements on their products for the weight or volume, or have one container for America and one for export. And, of course, they export so much more - automobiles in particular - and they would have to put both Imperial as well as Metric on their products.
You'd wonder why, in such a powerful country, they are still using such an out of date system?
