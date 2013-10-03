Results 1 to 9 of 9
    Roscoe
    America still using the Imperial System

    America leads the world in so many aspects and yet, in the 21st century, when the majority of the world is using the Metric System, they are still using the Imperial System.

    America exports many foodstuffs and I would think that they would have to put two measurements on their products for the weight or volume, or have one container for America and one for export. And, of course, they export so much more - automobiles in particular - and they would have to put both Imperial as well as Metric on their products.

    You'd wonder why, in such a powerful country, they are still using such an out of date system?
    allblack
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    I watched a YT clip on this subject yesterday.

    The simple and thoroughly plausible answer is, because they want to. Something like 68% when polled didn't want to change. Didn't see why they should, as it works for them.

    Can't argue with that logic.
    piroska
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    America leads the world in so many aspects:
    Like what?
    They think they do and they think they have the best country but I see little evidence for it.
    Ex-pctek
    allblack
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Like what?
    Fly fishing.
    Muscle cars.
    Fast food.
    Cheerleaders.
    Roscoe
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Fly fishing.
    Muscle cars.
    Fast food.
    Cheerleaders.
    Very good, Allblack. Can't argue with fast food and cheerleaders.
    1101
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Like what?
    They think they do and they think they have the best country but I see little evidence for it.
    they are the biggest economy in the world : perhaps all other countries should follow them & dump the metric system
    biggest military
    biggest govt debt
    in the top 3 for space exploration
    have some of the most important tech companies
    Most importantly, lead the world in fast food
    its one of the best if you personally succeed .
    have personal freedoms not matched in other countries

    China is fast catching up to them though.
    Bryan
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    I'm an oldy and still think in inches and feet. Stuff the French ideals on metric!
    psycik
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    Quote Originally Posted by Bryan View Post
    I'm an oldy and still think in inches and feet. Stuff the French ideals on metric!
    Because everyone needs to be able to measure 118/125" (24mm) lol
    paulw
    Re: America still using the Imperial System

    I've thought in metric since it was forced on us back in the 1970s however since I took up Croquet about 5 years ago I have to think back to imperial measures because that's how things are measured in because the World Croquet Federation is based in the UK .
    When I worked in the US in the 1990s there was a mixture of metric and imperial . Medical was all metric. building all foot and inches. Liquid volumes in both.
Resources