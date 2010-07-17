Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Tuesdays Laugh

  1. Today, 09:01 AM #1
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,861

    Default Tuesdays Laugh

    Tax ☹ffice

    Whether you are an Aussie or not, I think you will find this one amusing and oh so true.

    The Australian Tax Office actually commented on this one, emphasising the importance of accuracy in tax returns.

    The ATO has returned the Tax Return to a man in Townsville after he apparently answered one of the questions.

    In response to the question, "Do you have anyone dependent on you?"


    The man wrote,

    "2.1 million illegal immigrants,

    1.1 million crackheads,

    4.4 million unemployable scroungers,

    80,000 criminals in over 85 prisons plus

    450 idiots in Parliament, thousands of 'retired politicians' and an entire group that call themselves 'Senators'

    The ATO stated that the response he gave was "unacceptable."

    The man responded by asking ATO, "Who did I leave out?"
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:16 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,177

    Default Re: Tuesdays Laugh

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1391823925223452674-png__700.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 96.8 KB  ID: 10932


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cursed-computer-setups-2-60b4a56915218__700.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 80.7 KB  ID: 10933
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Laugh or Cry?
    By Cato in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 17-07-2010, 04:20 PM
  2. Family Brat Camp 8.30pm tv2 tuesdays -got a question
    By lance4k in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 23-05-2007, 01:01 AM
  3. Close Up Tuesdays Spyware Story
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 17-11-2005, 01:39 PM
  4. OT: Way OT I don't know if i should laugh or cry
    By Odin in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-02-2004, 12:07 AM
  5. wednesday news (+tuesdays)....must go CSI will be on....
    By tweak\'e in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 18-09-2002, 11:15 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources