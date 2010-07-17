Thread: Tuesdays Laugh

Tax ☹ffice
Whether you are an Aussie or not, I think you will find this one amusing and oh so true.
The Australian Tax Office actually commented on this one, emphasising the importance of accuracy in tax returns.
The ATO has returned the Tax Return to a man in Townsville after he apparently answered one of the questions.
In response to the question, "Do you have anyone dependent on you?"
The man wrote,
"2.1 million illegal immigrants,
1.1 million crackheads,
4.4 million unemployable scroungers,
80,000 criminals in over 85 prisons plus
450 idiots in Parliament, thousands of 'retired politicians' and an entire group that call themselves 'Senators'
The ATO stated that the response he gave was "unacceptable."
The man responded by asking ATO, "Who did I leave out?"
