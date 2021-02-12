Never thought THIS could happen.
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
Security breaches on Internet connected cams & the cams cloud access are all too common.
If its an internet connected device, assume its not safe
Even an internet connected car was found to have security holes that could be hacked into (and even give access to things like disable the brakes while someone was driving )
One brands Internet Connected TV's were found to be recording conversations and sending that to 3rd parties
Some home routers have security holes that never got patched , allowing access in .
Bookmarks