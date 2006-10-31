Just FYI
Its still ongoing at 10am , some sent emails bouncing, some getting through
another MS balls up. Lets not test before updating .
Worldwide 365 issues.
Incoming email not being delivered
Incoming emails ALL sent to junk
So check your junk folders
Just a bad 24 hours for 365 email users
We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to forward email messages using Exchange Online
We determined that a recently deployed spam rule is causing impact
We're investigating an issue in which email is being sent to the junk folder
