  Today, 10:00 AM
    365 email outage

    Just FYI
    https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status

    Its still ongoing at 10am , some sent emails bouncing, some getting through


    another MS balls up. Lets not test before updating .
    Worldwide 365 issues.
    Incoming email not being delivered
    Incoming emails ALL sent to junk

    So check your junk folders


    Just a bad 24 hours for 365 email users
    We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to forward email messages using Exchange Online
    We determined that a recently deployed spam rule is causing impact
    We're investigating an issue in which email is being sent to the junk folder
    Last edited by 1101; Today at 10:04 AM.
  Today, 10:14 AM
    Re: 365 email outage

    add to that

    OUTGOING email bouncing (not all )
  Today, 10:26 AM
    Re: 365 email outage

    Must be in some places only, sent out quite a few mails this morning, all have replied apart from 2 (and I know they wont see them till tonight) Some to outlook accounts some not.

    Spam filters can be a PITA !! The amount of legit mail that triggers the filters is ridiculous, this is for all ISP's and mail providers. Its almost a case of set your email to open the Spam/junk folder rather then the inbox these days.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 10:28 AM.
