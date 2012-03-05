3 or 4 times in the last 2 days my pc has just stopped as if the power went off. The power and reset buttons do nothing and oddly the rgb lighting stays on. I have to switch the psu off for a few seconds to make it go again.
cpu Temps are fine, haven't checked any others as yet.
I'm thinking the psu is the likely suspect, any other suggestions?
PC is nearly 3 years old
650W cooler master mwe gold psu
gigabyte gtx 1070
ryzen 2700x
planning to try swapping the psu and cleaning out the dust this weekend.
