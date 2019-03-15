Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 08:12 AM #1
    piroska
    Default OTT Police (USA)

    From a 2017 complaint filed by David and Gretchen Jessen against Fresno County and the city of Clovis, California, for damages incurred during a police raid on their home. In June 2016, construction workers called the police after they witnessed a homeless man break into the Jessens' house.

    The Jessens returned to find their home surrounded by law enforcement. The Jessens argue that damage to their home was "unreasonable and unjustified". In April, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favour of Fresno County and the city of Clovis.

    The Clovis Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office deployed the following: Fifty-five vehicles. A K-9 unit. Two helicopters. Two ambulances. A firetruck. A crisis negotiation team in a motor home. A Swat team. A backup Swat team. A robot.

    Law enforcement officers did the following to the Jessens' home: Broke six windows. Ripped out the front door and an interior door. Pulled an office wall off the foundation.

    Used a flash bomb in the office. Ripped off the door to the laundry room. Used a flash bomb in the laundry room. Tear-gassed the laundry room. Tear-gassed the kitchen. Tear-gassed the master bathroom. Tear-gassed the guest bedroom. Tear-gassed the office bathroom. Tear-gassed the sewing room. Destroyed more than 90 feet of fencing with a Swat vehicle. Shattered a sliding glass door for robot entry.

    The homeless man did the following: Broke a window. Stole milk, an icecream bar and half a tomato.
    Ex-pctek
  Today, 09:41 AM #2
    1101
    Default Re: OTT Police (USA)

    It doesnt add up. Must be missing some info here.
    "A crisis negotiation team in a motor home. A Swat team. A backup Swat team. A robot."

    You woudnt deploy a negotiation team just for a break in.
    Im sure there's more to the story .
    Perhaps: the man was black, and the police were terrified of media backlash if they just went in & arrested him & dragged him out ?
  Today, 09:46 AM #3
    1101
    Default Re: OTT Police (USA)

    the facts , in dispute of course

    https://www.courthousenews.com/ninth...n-police-raid/
    David Jessen said after he arrived at his home and told an officer that two unloaded shotguns and a loaded .357 magnum were hidden in the house, the officer told him the man inside threatened to shoot anyone who entered
