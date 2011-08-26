I recently bought a very cheap Ryobi line trimmer (Quickcut slasher) second hand as not working. It's a model RST31E with a 31cc 2-stroke engine.
The spark-plug was dirty and cleaning it got the engine going, but I decided to just get a new spark-plug (have had the same problem with my lawnmower in the past).
The plug that was in there is an NGK BPM6F. A spare-parts website (https://www.toolspareparts.com.au/ry...are-parts.html) claims the correct plug is an NGK BM6F (which is the same thing, but of recessed electrode design).
However, after acquiring a PDF copy of the user manual from Ryobi, it tells me different again: use a Champion RDJ7Y or equivalent. This is apparently the same as the NGK BPMR6F - R meaning added series resistor, in addition to having a "normal" projected electrode.
Now I had gone to Mitre10 and bought a Champion DJ8J believing that the BM6F was correct, but now I am unsure if I should actually use it. NGK state:
as well as:"Use of non-resistor plugs in vehicles that call for a resistor type can result in rough idling, high-rpm misfire, and abnormal combustion."
To me, it sounds like the plug I bought would be the worst choice as it is both unnecessarily recessed, and does not have the series resistor.Retracted or recessed center electrodes are designed to place the spark out of the mainstream air/fuel flow. This makes it difficult to initiate a good flame front, but is necessary when valve or piston clearance is insufficient for conventional plugs, or when boost pressures and/or fuel type can cause excessive combustion chamber temperatures.
But perhaps I am overthinking it. Do such things matter for small engines in garden tools? Shall I take the trouble to go and get the correct BPMR6F from Repco?
Would there be any good reason (other than cost, ease of availability, or carelessness) that a non-resistor plug was in there at all?
