I recently bought a very cheap Ryobi line trimmer (Quickcut slasher) second hand as not working. It's a model RST31E with a 31cc 2-stroke engine.
The spark-plug was dirty and cleaning it got the engine going, but I decided to just get a new spark-plug (have had the same problem with my lawnmower in the past).

The plug that was in there is an NGK BPM6F. A spare-parts website (https://www.toolspareparts.com.au/ry...are-parts.html) claims the correct plug is an NGK BM6F (which is the same thing, but of recessed electrode design).

However, after acquiring a PDF copy of the user manual from Ryobi, it tells me different again: use a Champion RDJ7Y or equivalent. This is apparently the same as the NGK BPMR6F - R meaning added series resistor, in addition to having a "normal" projected electrode.

Now I had gone to Mitre10 and bought a Champion DJ8J believing that the BM6F was correct, but now I am unsure if I should actually use it. NGK state:
"Use of non-resistor plugs in vehicles that call for a resistor type can result in rough idling, high-rpm misfire, and abnormal combustion."
as well as:
Retracted or recessed center electrodes are designed to place the spark out of the mainstream air/fuel flow. This makes it difficult to initiate a good flame front, but is necessary when valve or piston clearance is insufficient for conventional plugs, or when boost pressures and/or fuel type can cause excessive combustion chamber temperatures.
To me, it sounds like the plug I bought would be the worst choice as it is both unnecessarily recessed, and does not have the series resistor.

But perhaps I am overthinking it. Do such things matter for small engines in garden tools? Shall I take the trouble to go and get the correct BPMR6F from Repco?
Would there be any good reason (other than cost, ease of availability, or carelessness) that a non-resistor plug was in there at all?