Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New ISP

  1. Today, 08:57 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,146

    Default New ISP

    We're just changing from Voyager to SKy Broadband.
    $79 if you are a Sky customer. (And yes we're happy with that)

    There is an dd on for phone, my mum likes the landline, so $99 in total. It will allow unlimited free calls to mobile which we don't get with Voyager.

    Makes it a tiny bit cheaper than Voyager too.

    And finally I'll be able to plug the phone back into the ONT instead of modem, which is a weird method Voyager uses.

    Geekzone has a discussion if anyone cares to look.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:35 AM #2
    Lurking
    Lurking is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    2,451

    Default Re: New ISP

    We have just had the final two Vodafone VOD-TP Links installed.

    Yet to run speedtest to see how it compares.

    Latest Vod account to hand and what an abortion of a document!!.

    Once a free landline now becomes you pay for everything, calls to cellphones, home phone and national calling, caller display and the SuperWIFI mesh device.

    Oh well, we should have expected that, as the lady over the road has the extra TV linked as well and has to ring about her account always being wrong.

    lurking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources