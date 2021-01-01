Thread: New ISP

-
We're just changing from Voyager to SKy Broadband.
$79 if you are a Sky customer. (And yes we're happy with that)
There is an dd on for phone, my mum likes the landline, so $99 in total. It will allow unlimited free calls to mobile which we don't get with Voyager.
Makes it a tiny bit cheaper than Voyager too.
And finally I'll be able to plug the phone back into the ONT instead of modem, which is a weird method Voyager uses.
Geekzone has a discussion if anyone cares to look.
We have just had the final two Vodafone VOD-TP Links installed.
Yet to run speedtest to see how it compares.
Latest Vod account to hand and what an abortion of a document!!.
Once a free landline now becomes you pay for everything, calls to cellphones, home phone and national calling, caller display and the SuperWIFI mesh device.
Oh well, we should have expected that, as the lady over the road has the extra TV linked as well and has to ring about her account always being wrong.
