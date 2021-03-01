Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Woke Joke

  Today, 02:14 PM #1
    B.M.
    Talking Woke Joke

    HERE
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
  Today, 02:45 PM #2
    kenj
    Default Re: Woke Joke

    Probably to check out if there are 2 Brussel Sprouts and a carrot down there.

    Ken
  Today, 02:58 PM #3
    B.M.
    Default Re: Woke Joke

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    Probably to check out if there are 2 Brussel Sprouts and a carrot down there.

    Ken
    Yes, if you haven't worked out what gender you are by by working age you could certainly cause havoc in the vegetable section.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
