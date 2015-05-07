Results 1 to 5 of 5
    decibel
    Sudden loss of get-up and go (not me but my PC)

    I have a HP desktop i7-6700 with 16GB of RAM running Win10 version 20H2 and it has been going very nicely thank you until about a week ago.
    Now, anything network related is a DOG.
    Although the Ookla speed app says 105/20, downloading anything from a site is almost impossible and even my NAS is terrible.
    The really embarrassing thing is that my wife's old machine even outperforms mine when it comes to anything network related but locally mine is far superior.
    Using Novabench, she has a rating of 677 and mine is 1742.

    Any hints on where to look for problems will be very much appreciated.
    decibel
    Re: Sudden loss of get-up and go (not me but my PC)

    Even uploading this post to PressF1 was an almighty struggle.
    piroska
    Re: Sudden loss of get-up and go (not me but my PC)

    Wifi or cable?
    Plug in cable and see what happens.
    decibel
    Re: Sudden loss of get-up and go (not me but my PC)

    All ethernet - and I have tried an extra long cable direct to my server cabinet bypassing the switch and cabling in my mancave. Still the same.
    zqwerty
    Re: Sudden loss of get-up and go (not me but my PC)

    Have you re-started the computer?
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
