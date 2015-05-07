I have a HP desktop i7-6700 with 16GB of RAM running Win10 version 20H2 and it has been going very nicely thank you until about a week ago.
Now, anything network related is a DOG.
Although the Ookla speed app says 105/20, downloading anything from a site is almost impossible and even my NAS is terrible.
The really embarrassing thing is that my wife's old machine even outperforms mine when it comes to anything network related but locally mine is far superior.
Using Novabench, she has a rating of 677 and mine is 1742.
Any hints on where to look for problems will be very much appreciated.
