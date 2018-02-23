Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:43 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,263

    Default Why do pre-pubescent girls wear full swimsuits?

    Young pre-pubescent girls wear - as you know - full length swimsuits that cover them from the waist up and I wonder why? Everyone knows that they look the same as boys of the same age so why do they cover up?

    We were at a public hot pool a while ago where a young pre-pubescent girl - who was on her own in the pool - befriended us and we got on quite well. She was the height of SWMBO - she is only a small girl, 5' - and was only wearing a pair of swimming shorts and we were not offended. She looked like any other girl of her age and showed no embarrassment and it did not worry us either. So why don't all young girls of that age just wear the same as young boys? Is it just because it's become the norm? I don't understand it.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:16 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,140

    Default Re: Why do pre-pubescent girls wear full swimsuits?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Young pre-pubescent girls wear full length swimsuits that cover them from the waist up and I wonder why?
    Because, weirdly milk producing mammary glands are supposed to inspire raging crazed male behaviour if seen.

    The fact they are just nipples at this stage means nothing....there are all sorts of stupid rules humans come up with. No doubt a young female in a pair of swim shorts would be thrown out for doing such a thing....
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:42 PM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,168

    Default Re: Why do pre-pubescent girls wear full swimsuits?

    Why do some guys wear speedo's at the beach ?
    No one wants to see that, especially when wet

    It must be some sort of ego thing ?

    Back to your question, I guess its much to do with what the girl herself is comfortable with wearing , or not wearing .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:58 PM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,263

    Default Re: Why do pre-pubescent girls wear full swimsuits?

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    Back to your question, I guess its much to do with what the girl herself is comfortable with wearing , or not wearing .
    I would have thought it was more to do with what her parents were comfortable with what she is wearing.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Why do they wear them at all?
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 23-02-2018, 05:55 PM
  2. Why do they wear them?
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 12-08-2016, 05:12 PM
  3. Am I old enough to wear it?
    By taozi in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 19-11-2011, 08:07 AM
  4. OT For the Girls
    By pulling hair out in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 28-10-2004, 05:19 PM
  5. OT. OK Girls where are you?
    By Ashka in forum PressF1
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 28-01-2004, 11:46 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources