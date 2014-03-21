I recently found out about Dreamlab, and it seemed like a useful initiative - it uses the computing power of idle mobile phones and tablets (when they are charging) to create a kind of international super computer to assist with major scientific projects. Small amounts of data are downloaded to your phone/tablet which does the required calculations and then uploads the results.
It is available for Android and Apple, and can be downloaded as an app from their respective stores. Apparently it doesn't work with computers yet. Basically it starts a session when your phone/tablet is on charge, in a scientific application you choose from a very short list. The current one I have selected is based in Britain, and is covid related.
If you are with Vodafone, any mobile data used is not charged for, although it it is deducted from the monthly quota in your account.
I cannot find much about it on the web, so I would be particularly interested in any negative aspects to contributing whilst my phone/tablet is doing nothing overnight except charging.
Bookmarks