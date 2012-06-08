Results 1 to 3 of 3
    ianhnz
    Internet Security

    I have been using Comodo Internet Security since my XP days, & thinking time for a change.
    I also have the paid version of Malwarebytes.Any ideas what a good Freeware version of Internet Security would be?
    Thanks
    pcuser42
    Re: Internet Security

    The one built into Windows 10 is good enough.
    Agent_24
    Re: Internet Security

    Comodo still has a freeware version.
