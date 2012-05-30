Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    Why do they put scratch lines on their films?

    Have you seen, on the TV, film that they are pretending is old film (perhaps 40s or 50s) and they put scratch lines throughout the film which is what old film is supposed to look like. What a load of old rubbish!

    I have seen many old films - just recently film taken in WW2 - and although monochrome - that was excellent quality with no scratch lines and that wide that it filled the width of the modern wide TV.

    So I wonder why they put scratch lines on the film to make it look old when old film does not look like that? Surely the content of the film would tell the viewer that it was meant to be in the past? Most unrealistic.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    paulw
    Re: Why do they put scratch lines on their films?

    Arty farty is the reason.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
