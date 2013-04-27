Hi
I put a new Corsars PSU into my desk top the other day, and it seemed to work very well.
Nice and quite.
Just for browsing and office - No games.'
I had had it on for 36 hours
Then last night as I was using it there was a big "bang" and all my wall power sockets went dead.
The Main circuit fuse had tripped.
I put an old PSU back in and it seems to be OK>
I have never had a PSU do this.
Any comments.?
I have read about the paper clip test
(My case is a gaming case and it has far too many cables in it - do you think the wiring in a case can cause a PSU to go bang?)
