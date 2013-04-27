Results 1 to 3 of 3
    My PC went "bang" last night as I was suing it

    Hi
    I put a new Corsars PSU into my desk top the other day, and it seemed to work very well.
    Nice and quite.
    Just for browsing and office - No games.'

    I had had it on for 36 hours
    Then last night as I was using it there was a big "bang" and all my wall power sockets went dead.
    The Main circuit fuse had tripped.

    I put an old PSU back in and it seems to be OK>

    I have never had a PSU do this.

    Any comments.?
    I have read about the paper clip test

    (My case is a gaming case and it has far too many cables in it - do you think the wiring in a case can cause a PSU to go bang?)
    Re: My PC went "bang" last night as I was suing it

    Well I'd sue it too!
    Nah, RA it back to where you bought it. Not common for Corsair but PSUs and HDDs do die....

    Airflow is important as well as cleaning the dust out now and then, but as this is new none of that applies really.
    Even drawing too much power wouldn't cause it to blow up...it's just faulty.
    Re: My PC went "bang" last night as I was suing it

    It Happens, ANY computer component can blow up at any Stage no matter the make or Brand.

    Time on - pftttttt thats nothing really, servers run 24/7 for years without problems. One old PC I have converted to a NAS hasn't been turned off for at least 2 years and thats just got a basic 400W PSU.

    As for the Wiring - as long as its not catching on any fans, laying against some component that gets hot ( burns through the wires), or somehow manages to be cut through by the case and short Circuits, its not generally going to cause a problem. Some people can do really good and tidy Wiring installs, which makes for better airflow through the case where as some its just all thrown in and hangs where it wants (real mess).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
