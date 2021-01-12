"C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun\OfficeC2RClient.exe" /update user updatetoversion=16.0.13901.20462"
Just got hit with the same problem - no Body in Message that was there yesterday.
Currently running from yesterday Backup on a VM.
What is the "fix" ?
the fix is run this , found the fix on geekzone . Make sure to keep the quotes
it updates or rolls back Office. Can take a while .
Yet...another...untested...update.....
Such a good decision by MS to fire their update test team , maximise those profits, bugger the customers :-(
Thanks will try it when I get back got a job to go to - Already running late
works on office 2019 & 365
Office 2013 fix
ctrl panel , add remove programs ,office , change, quick repair
Thanks for the fix on this guys.
