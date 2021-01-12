Results 1 to 7 of 7
  Today, 09:08 AM
    Default fix for todays outlook issue

    "C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun\OfficeC2RClient.exe" /update user updatetoversion=16.0.13901.20462"
  Today, 09:16 AM
    Default Re: fix for todays outlook issue

    Just got hit with the same problem - no Body in Message that was there yesterday.

    Currently running from yesterday Backup on a VM.

    What is the "fix" ?
  Today, 09:23 AM
    Default Re: fix for todays outlook issue

    the fix is run this , found the fix on geekzone . Make sure to keep the quotes
    "C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun\OfficeC2RClient.exe" /update user updatetoversion=16.0.13901.20462"

    it updates or rolls back Office. Can take a while .

    Yet...another...untested...update.....
    Such a good decision by MS to fire their update test team , maximise those profits, bugger the customers :-(
  Today, 09:29 AM
    Default Re: fix for todays outlook issue

    Thanks will try it when I get back got a job to go to - Already running late
  Today, 09:48 AM
    Default Re: fix for todays outlook issue

    the fix is run this , found the fix on geekzone . Make sure to keep the quotes
    "C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun\OfficeC2RClient.exe" /update user updatetoversion=16.0.13901.20462"

    it updates or rolls back Office. Can take a while .

    Yet...another...untested...update.....
    Such a good decision by MS to fire their update test team , maximise those profits, bugger the customers :-(
    thank you, lifesaver....
  Today, 10:01 AM
    Default Re: fix for todays outlook issue

    works on office 2019 & 365


    Office 2013 fix
    ctrl panel , add remove programs ,office , change, quick repair
  Today, 10:31 AM
    Default Re: fix for todays outlook issue

    Thanks for the fix on this guys.
