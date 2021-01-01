Got off in Auckland and were told that we were going to Christchurch for MIQ. Had to wait around for about 5 hours while they were organizing everything and bags were checked 3 times. Kinda hard as a nerd having to pull out three laptops and explain why you have them but other than that, it was all good and smooth.
Took a chartered flight with our bubble to Christchurch, and were bussed to the airport. Had to get off the plane in groups of 10, grab out luggage and get on the bus to go to the hotel. Off the buses in groups of five, drop off any luggage to the porters that you want taken up to your room, and then sign in with the army officer on duty. Go in, double check your MIQ health details and contact info, then check in to your room.
Rooms are fantastic, food is excellent, all the hotel and medical staff are very friendly and do a fantastic job. I hope the government is paying them their weight in gold because it is really down to the awesome service and cherry attitude they provide that make this feel less like a prison and more like a short break. They bring breakfast, lunch or dinner in a paper bag, knock on your door and leave it outside. There's also a complimentary 10L water box and you can buy more if you want or just drink tap water. They're really well balanced and well portioned meals.
You can order groceries in from countdown (that $14 delivery fee tho, yikes it's expensive here) and food from Uber Eats. The delivery drivers drop it at reception and they check it then bring it up to your room. I ordered a bunch of fruit and drinks and snacks, didn't realise that they stopped using plastic bags and moved to paper ones- poor hotel staff guy ended up bringing up 10 bags of stuff lol. He was nice enough about it and laughed when I opened the door and said Holy **** with all the stuff outside. Uber Eats also works well, and let me tell you, there is no better feeling than biting in to a steak and cheese pie with one of those tall giraffe thickshakes on the side after being away from home for so long. No where in the world makes them as good as home.
First night in you get a covid nasal test and then the results come the next day. If you're negative, you get a blue bracelet and that lets you roam certain areas of hotel including a smoking and exercise area. Wi-Fi is excellent without so many people staying, I speedtest'ed on the hotel wifi at 250 down and up.
Killing the boredom at the moment with an iPad full of books, and I also packed the PS5 in my suitcase. Has been great so far.
No complaints! This is a lot smoother and nicer than what I imagined, very impressed. Everyone is cherry and happy to be home. Tumeke.
Next foods I need to dig in to having been overseas for so long are fish and chips, a proper roast, more pies, custard squares, lamingtons and pav if someone delivers it
