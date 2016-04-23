Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 04:43 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Photo programme for Windows 10

    I have put together a video from the photos off my camera and it's nearly finished apart from the musical soundtrack.

    I made up a musical soundtrack using Audacity, I looked at the length of my video and edited the time on the music to match the time on the video, but something went wrong as it appears the soundtrack is too long as it ends suddenly rather than fades out as I edited the soundtrack. So what I would like to do is remove the soundtrack, redo the length of the soundtrack and then put it back. Unfortunately there does not seem to be an "undo" so I don't know how to do that.

    Your help is appreciated.
  Today, 05:21 PM #2
    chiefnz
    Re: Photo programme for Windows 10

    Edit the audio so that it is the same length as the video, the add a "Fade to Silence" effect to the audio track in Audacity so that the audio fades as you get to the end of the video... say the last 5s or so...

  Today, 05:57 PM #3
    wainuitech
    Re: Photo programme for Windows 10

    Go to the windows store, install Movie Maker, This link will open the store when clicking on Get. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/mo...ot:overviewtab

    You can add the video, add the music,and adjust the fade in, fade out, length to suit.

    Its an updated version to the Movie maker on Windows 7, Which I have the Complet einstall file if you want it. ( I think I still got it)
