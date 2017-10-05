Thread: GPU Temps

I’ve been using CPUID HWMonitor to keep an eye on the temps of my gaming system.
My RTX 2080 has been reaching 68 under load & CPU to mid 50’s which I was happy with.
However a recent update to HWMonitor has added an extra line to the GPU temp group.
It shows “Hot Spot” which is reading 15 degrees higher.
So under load “Hot Spot” is reaching 83 which is only 2 degrees under the max of 85.
I can speed up the case/chassis fans but this has little or no effect to the GPU temps.
Up to now I have let the GPU manage it’s own cooling.
I removed the GPU & heat sink. Found thermal compound covering about 85%.
I cleaned that up, applied new paste & refitted the cooler.
New temps are now about 5 degrees lower.
My question to you more knowledgeable people is:
Should I be happy with that or use GPU Tweak lll to set a custom fan curve ?
