Thread: GPU Temps

  Today, 05:04 PM
    Driftwood
    Driftwood
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Central Otago
    GPU Temps

    I’ve been using CPUID HWMonitor to keep an eye on the temps of my gaming system.
    My RTX 2080 has been reaching 68 under load & CPU to mid 50’s which I was happy with.
    However a recent update to HWMonitor has added an extra line to the GPU temp group.
    It shows “Hot Spot” which is reading 15 degrees higher.
    So under load “Hot Spot” is reaching 83 which is only 2 degrees under the max of 85.
    I can speed up the case/chassis fans but this has little or no effect to the GPU temps.
    Up to now I have let the GPU manage it’s own cooling.
    I removed the GPU & heat sink. Found thermal compound covering about 85%.
    I cleaned that up, applied new paste & refitted the cooler.
    New temps are now about 5 degrees lower.
    My question to you more knowledgeable people is:
    Should I be happy with that or use GPU Tweak lll to set a custom fan curve ?
  Today, 05:21 PM
    chiefnz
    chiefnz
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Sydney AU
    Re: GPU Temps

    Is the back plate made from plastic or metal?

    I have a 2060 and it had a horrible plastic back plate... I removed this and saw a 10 degree drop in GPU temps. I should also mention that I have 3 x 120mm intake fans in the front which blows air across the bare GPU PCB (where the plastic back plate used to be).

    As for the hot spot temperate... that's not really anything to worry about... the Max column is the highest temperature reached, it isn't the maximum temperature the GPU can go to. I would only worry if you were getting to 90 degrees.

    I would recommend using a custom fan curve... I run my GPU fans at 50% for temps up to 50 degrees and then increase the fan speed by 10% for every 10 degrees thereafter so 60% at 60 degrees, 70% at 70 degrees etc.

    My fans rarely go higher than 60-65% when gaming

    HTH

