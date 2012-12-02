Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Default World War Two - Where did all the money come from?

    There must have been billions of dollars spent on World War Two.

    America helped the UK, and from what I understand, almost sent them bankrupt.

    The Germans must have spent as much. I saw a TV programme recently that showed the fortifications that the Nazis built on the Channel Islands, off the coast of France. It is a big construction. The Channel Islands were amongst the most heavily fortified parts of the Atlantic Wall, particularly Alderney which is the closest to France. On 20 October 1941 Hitler signed a directive, against the advice of Commander-in-Chief von Witzleben, to turn the Channel Islands into an "impregnable fortress". It must have cost them a few million deutschmarks, not to mention the fortifications they built on the French Coast, in particular at Calais.

    So where did all the money come from?
    Default Re: World War Two - Where did all the money come from?

    Money is just an abstraction you simply print more.
    Inflation on the other hand...
    Default Re: World War Two - Where did all the money come from?

    So where did all the money come from?
    So where did all the money come from?
    1)Not spending on other stuff
    2)Bonds.
    Default Re: World War Two - Where did all the money come from?

    3) no welfare state.
