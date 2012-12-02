There must have been billions of dollars spent on World War Two.
America helped the UK, and from what I understand, almost sent them bankrupt.
The Germans must have spent as much. I saw a TV programme recently that showed the fortifications that the Nazis built on the Channel Islands, off the coast of France. It is a big construction. The Channel Islands were amongst the most heavily fortified parts of the Atlantic Wall, particularly Alderney which is the closest to France. On 20 October 1941 Hitler signed a directive, against the advice of Commander-in-Chief von Witzleben, to turn the Channel Islands into an "impregnable fortress". It must have cost them a few million deutschmarks, not to mention the fortifications they built on the French Coast, in particular at Calais.
So where did all the money come from?
