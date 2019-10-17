Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Digby
    Default Clone SSD C drive to another SSD drive - Best Software ?

    Hello, I am looking at cloning my Samsung SSD Windows C drive to another SSD drive -
    What is the best Software for this
    I have heard that Aomei has a good free version
    Any others?

    Thanks
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Clone SSD C drive to another SSD drive - Best Software ?

    Macrium Reflect Free https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree Has both Cloning and imaging options.

    And you can adjust partition sizes if Required.
