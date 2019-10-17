Hello, I am looking at cloning my Samsung SSD Windows C drive to another SSD drive -
What is the best Software for this
I have heard that Aomei has a good free version
Any others?
Thanks
Macrium Reflect Free https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree Has both Cloning and imaging options.
And you can adjust partition sizes if Required.
