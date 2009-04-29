Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:04 PM #1
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland / Tauranga
    Posts
    4,103

    Default RIP: A Death has occurred in the family.

    My trusty old Brother HL-1440 laser printer has died. After 15 years of faithful service (was released in 2001) it has succumbed to the terminal paper jam issue that my last HL-1410 printer died of. Without pulling it completely to bits I can't see anything that is easy to get at. I still have a new toner cart for this that I bought during lockdown 4 last year. Lucky I had a Brother HL-2150N spare so it's now doing that work though it also needs a new toner cart that I have just ordered from Cartridge World.
    Unfortunately Brother don't make good printers like the HL-1400 series anymore where the the toner carts last until they are really empty. Just looked on Amazon and there's still one for sale.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:07 PM #2
    prefect
    prefect is online now
    Soaring like a chicken prefect's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    8,990

    Default Re: RIP: A Death has occurred in the family.

    I know how you feel I had a HP ink jet printer I think it was a 520. Had it from the mid 90s it printed thousands of invoices and job sheets along with the family using it. It died in 2015 tried everything to fix it but it was plain worn out. Saved it as a search on Trademe but it never came up.
    Felt like a death in the family. Had Brother mono laser since then but never got attached to it.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Death in the family
    By Greg in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 39
    Last Post: 29-04-2009, 04:45 PM
  2. The following errors occurred with your submission:
    By Metla in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 16-03-2009, 09:33 PM
  3. Fatal exception OE has occurred...
    By NZHawk in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-05-2005, 06:04 PM
  4. An exception OE has occurred
    By dianne in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 22-09-2002, 09:32 AM
  5. Fatal Exception OE has occurred....
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-08-2001, 03:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources