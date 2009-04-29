My trusty old Brother HL-1440 laser printer has died. After 15 years of faithful service (was released in 2001) it has succumbed to the terminal paper jam issue that my last HL-1410 printer died of. Without pulling it completely to bits I can't see anything that is easy to get at. I still have a new toner cart for this that I bought during lockdown 4 last year. Lucky I had a Brother HL-2150N spare so it's now doing that work though it also needs a new toner cart that I have just ordered from Cartridge World.
Unfortunately Brother don't make good printers like the HL-1400 series anymore where the the toner carts last until they are really empty. Just looked on Amazon and there's still one for sale.
