This vpn has worked fine for me in the past but lately it won't connect on either my PC Android tablet or laptop.I've done everything I can think of to remedy.Uninstall/
Re install,change protocols incuding those on my modem(spark H659b).Swapped modem,tested on my mobile all to no avail.Messaged the Vpn helpdesk but only get re install and protocol advice which i have already done.I'm beginning to think their NZ servers no longer exist.Also I tried a "free vpn (Tunnel Bear) & that works. So is it me? Spark? or PureVPN? (And yes my subscription is paid up!!) Suggestions appreciated
