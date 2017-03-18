Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 01:47 PM #1
    amyes5
    Default PureVPN problems

    This vpn has worked fine for me in the past but lately it won't connect on either my PC Android tablet or laptop.I've done everything I can think of to remedy.Uninstall/
    Re install,change protocols incuding those on my modem(spark H659b).Swapped modem,tested on my mobile all to no avail.Messaged the Vpn helpdesk but only get re install and protocol advice which i have already done.I'm beginning to think their NZ servers no longer exist.Also I tried a "free vpn (Tunnel Bear) & that works. So is it me? Spark? or PureVPN? (And yes my subscription is paid up!!) Suggestions appreciated
  Today, 02:11 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: PureVPN problems

    Just looking back at several reviews of PureVPN one common negative is it not working / connecting, so seems its a non fixed fault.

    There are several things you can try according to https://www.vpnranks.com/reviews/purevpn/not-working/ (Esp #6) But if other VPN's are working it could simply be a unstable program.

    Might be better to get a more reliable VPN heres a review from earlier this year 5th March -- I certainly wouldn't be using it, look at the CONS https://restoreprivacy.com/vpn/reviews/purevpn/ if you are going to use a VPN you don't want one that logs your activities. They state they dont but then got caught doing just that - so can you trust them ?
