Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Wasted money

  1. Today, 10:25 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,575

    Default Wasted money

    For heavens sake, what next!

    https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK21...le-journey.htm
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:30 AM #2
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,787

    Default Re: Wasted money

    If any of the people involved were spending their own money that would never of happened.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:52 AM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,142

    Default Re: Wasted money

    assuming local maori had every right to want it back (just to keep them happy)

    1st un-needed waste of taxpayer money
    What is the estimated total staff cost for the attendees at said powhiri?
    Domestic travel, car rental and accommodation (8pax) - $4,327.77

    2nd unneeded waste
    Helicopter to transport 350kg turtle to the burial site on Horomaka Island
    $1600

    so why the need for govt employees to attend a turtles funeral ?
    Why is the govt (us) paying for the helicopter . If it was so important to local maori, they would have arranged for & paid for that

    All that had to be done was send it back to them, then let local maori deal with it .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:49 AM #4
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,787

    Default Re: Wasted money

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    assuming local maori had every right to want it back (just to keep them happy)

    1st un-needed waste of taxpayer money
    What is the estimated total staff cost for the attendees at said powhiri?
    Domestic travel, car rental and accommodation (8pax) - $4,327.77

    2nd unneeded waste
    Helicopter to transport 350kg turtle to the burial site on Horomaka Island
    $1600

    so why the need for govt employees to attend a turtles funeral ?
    Why is the govt (us) paying for the helicopter . If it was so important to local maori, they would have arranged for & paid for that

    All that had to be done was send it back to them, then let local maori deal with it .
    Agreed particularly because Ngai Tahu is a 1.5 billion enterprise. There was no need for any tax payer cash involvement at all regardles of what spiritual ceremony anyone believes is due to a long dead turtle.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Good money being wasted on PCs and laptops
    By stuffed in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 43
    Last Post: 30-07-2012, 06:55 PM
  2. Waffling when wasted...!!
    By SolMiester in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 29-09-2008, 08:45 AM
  3. HELP MSN Explorer wasted my Internet access !!
    By Hotkiwi in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-07-2004, 11:53 PM
  4. Have I wasted $115 ?
    By JJJJJ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 31-03-2004, 08:40 AM
  5. Just wasted two hours maybe three getting a virus
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 28-12-2001, 11:44 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources