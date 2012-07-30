Thread: Wasted money

For heavens sake, what next!
For heavens sake, what next!
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
If any of the people involved were spending their own money that would never of happened.
assuming local maori had every right to want it back (just to keep them happy)
1st un-needed waste of taxpayer money
What is the estimated total staff cost for the attendees at said powhiri?
Domestic travel, car rental and accommodation (8pax) - $4,327.77
2nd unneeded waste
Helicopter to transport 350kg turtle to the burial site on Horomaka Island
$1600
so why the need for govt employees to attend a turtles funeral ?
Why is the govt (us) paying for the helicopter . If it was so important to local maori, they would have arranged for & paid for that
All that had to be done was send it back to them, then let local maori deal with it .
Agreed particularly because Ngai Tahu is a 1.5 billion enterprise. There was no need for any tax payer cash involvement at all regardles of what spiritual ceremony anyone believes is due to a long dead turtle.
