Hi there
I work for a client who email me jobs to attend.
When I complete the task, I reply to their emasil with an attached billing PDF
Occasional, they forget to record my billing, so I send them a reminder the following month.
I send the reminder, as a Reply on my last email, containing my billin g PDF.
I say something like, can you please check if the above invoice has been paid as I cant locate a bank record of the same.
They then reply, my invoice is not visible as an attachment. But, on my email client (gmail) its plainly visible in the string of communications on the job they sent.
So, today I went to see their view of the communication. Sure enough, they have my query on screen, but not the previous strings above.
Thats never an issue on my PC, so Im wondering if there is an issue or unchecked display mode on their PC.
I think they are using MS Office Mail client.
What can I do to allow them to view the string of messages on the original job request?
John.
Bookmarks