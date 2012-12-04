Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:58 PM #1
    jhw
    jhw is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Posts
    18

    Default Email - Displaying past messages

    Hi there

    I work for a client who email me jobs to attend.
    When I complete the task, I reply to their emasil with an attached billing PDF

    Occasional, they forget to record my billing, so I send them a reminder the following month.
    I send the reminder, as a Reply on my last email, containing my billin g PDF.

    I say something like, can you please check if the above invoice has been paid as I cant locate a bank record of the same.

    They then reply, my invoice is not visible as an attachment. But, on my email client (gmail) its plainly visible in the string of communications on the job they sent.

    So, today I went to see their view of the communication. Sure enough, they have my query on screen, but not the previous strings above.
    Thats never an issue on my PC, so Im wondering if there is an issue or unchecked display mode on their PC.
    I think they are using MS Office Mail client.


    What can I do to allow them to view the string of messages on the original job request?


    John.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:04 PM #2
    fred_fish
    fred_fish is online now
    Senior Member fred_fish's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Posts
    1,994

    Default Re: Email - Displaying past messages

    Quote Originally Posted by jhw View Post
    What can I do to allow them to view the string of messages on the original job request?
    Make sure you actually send them the string of messages (& attachment)
    A proper mail client may help with this.
    Lay me down the long white line
    Leave the sirens far behind me
    Paint my name in black and gold
    My heart my flame my heart my road
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Thunderbird not displaying all messages.
    By Whenu in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-12-2012, 07:25 AM
  2. Stopping Word from displaying email addresses as hyperlinks
    By Billy T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 26-05-2006, 03:48 PM
  3. email messages
    By gale in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-11-2004, 10:51 AM
  4. Displaying Korean in Subject in email in Outlook
    By Dunno Anon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 10-01-2003, 12:16 PM
  5. Email messages
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-04-1999, 11:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources