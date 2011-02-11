Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:38 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,240

    Default How do we save a FB post?

    We have a FB post with many pics of our young grandson that we would like to save. How do we do that, please?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:50 AM #2
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,513

    Default Re: How do we save a FB post?

    on laptop/PC, right click each picture and save as.
    on mobile, go into the picture, choose save to phone.

    You'd need to do that for each pic though
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:24 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,240

    Default Re: How do we save a FB post?

    Thank you, Bogan. That works for the pictures but not the short videos. Do you know how to save those, please?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:56 AM #4
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,513

    Default Re: How do we save a FB post?

    Open in your web browser Facebook and search for the video you want to download.
    Click on the video you want to download. This will open a video in a bigger window.
    Go to address bar and change www.facebook.com at the beginning to m.facebook.com
    Play the video for few seconds, so it will load into your browser.
    then the three dots just below the video on the right
    Save the video to your computer

    Worked for me
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Post Turtle, whats a post turtle ? read on.
    By Trev in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-02-2011, 03:18 PM
  2. How can I change "Save in" list in "Save as" dialog?
    By Petermcc in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 15-06-2006, 09:53 PM
  3. Save as....
    By katharinem in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 28-09-2005, 08:33 PM
  4. OT Stupid post, Post here please,
    By beetle in forum PressF1
    Replies: 82
    Last Post: 11-11-2004, 05:15 PM
  5. save as
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 16-07-2000, 05:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources