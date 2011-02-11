We have a FB post with many pics of our young grandson that we would like to save. How do we do that, please?
We have a FB post with many pics of our young grandson that we would like to save. How do we do that, please?
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
on laptop/PC, right click each picture and save as.
on mobile, go into the picture, choose save to phone.
You'd need to do that for each pic though
Thank you, Bogan. That works for the pictures but not the short videos. Do you know how to save those, please?
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Open in your web browser Facebook and search for the video you want to download.
Click on the video you want to download. This will open a video in a bigger window.
Go to address bar and change www.facebook.com at the beginning to m.facebook.com
Play the video for few seconds, so it will load into your browser.
then the three dots just below the video on the right
Save the video to your computer
Worked for me
Bookmarks