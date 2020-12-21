Did you watch Seven Sharp last night? They were talking about the letters on number plates and saying that some people could be offended by the letters NGR. Why? What's wrong with that? Although they said some people could be offended they did not say why. And as somebody said, they never would have thought it meant anything until someone pointed it out. And what about the black people? I don't hear any of them objecting. So non blacks are experiencing righteous indignation for them.
They also said that the letters BUT could also be offensive but once again did not say why. I certainly can't see anything wrong with that. It seems that some people are offended by just about anything.
