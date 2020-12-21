Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 09:46 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Default Some people are offended by just about anything

    Did you watch Seven Sharp last night? They were talking about the letters on number plates and saying that some people could be offended by the letters NGR. Why? What's wrong with that? Although they said some people could be offended they did not say why. And as somebody said, they never would have thought it meant anything until someone pointed it out. And what about the black people? I don't hear any of them objecting. So non blacks are experiencing righteous indignation for them.

    They also said that the letters BUT could also be offensive but once again did not say why. I certainly can't see anything wrong with that. It seems that some people are offended by just about anything.
  3. Today, 09:49 AM #2
    the_bogan
    Default Re: Some people are offended by just about anything

    I'm offended by this rant, Roscoe.

    But seriously, my first thought was, don't they use NGR as the abbreviations for Nigeria in sport?
  4. Today, 10:00 AM #3
    user
    Default Re: Some people are offended by just about anything

    I thought it was short for the river Niger...

    As for 'but'... I recall some expat British person had a license plate of 'bollocks' in the US. Noone was offended as the locals didn't know what it meant.
  5. Today, 10:08 AM #4
    the_bogan
    Default Re: Some people are offended by just about anything

    another thought is, the government department can't even spell energy right... typical.
  6. Today, 10:25 AM #5
    CliveM
    Default Re: Some people are offended by just about anything

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Did you watch Seven Sharp last night? They were talking about the letters on number plates and saying that some people could be offended by the letters NGR. Why? What's wrong with that? Although they said some people could be offended they did not say why. And as somebody said, they never would have thought it meant anything until someone pointed it out. And what about the black people? I don't hear any of them objecting. So non blacks are experiencing righteous indignation for them.

    They also said that the letters BUT could also be offensive but once again did not say why. I certainly can't see anything wrong with that. It seems that some people are offended by just about anything.
    The guy complaining was a Green Party candidate last election. He is just trying to keep his name in the news. I don't know why he is buying a car anyway I thought the Greenies all walked or rode bikes.
